Gold Price Gains Rs 150, Traded At Rs 88,050 Per Tola 27 Dec 2019

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:21 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Friday and was traded at Rs 88,050, as compared to Rs 87,900 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Friday and was traded at Rs 88,050, as compared to Rs 87,900 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 128 and was traded at Rs 75,488 against last closing of Rs 75,360.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 05 and was traded at $ 1510 as compared to last closing at $1505, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

