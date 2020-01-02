Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 88,300 per tola

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 88,300, as compared to Rs 88,150 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 129 and was traded at Rs 75,703 against last closing of Rs 75,574.

The price of silver depreciated by Rs 50 per tola and was traded at Rs 1020 against Rs 1070 and that of 10 gram silver shed Rs 42.85 and was traded at Rs 874.50 as compared to Rs 917.35 of last trading day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $ 04 and was traded at $ 1522 as compared to $1518 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.