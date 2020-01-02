UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Gains Rs 150, Traded At Rs 88,300 Per Tola

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:21 PM

Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 88,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 88,300, as compared to Rs 88,150 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 88,300, as compared to Rs 88,150 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 129 and was traded at Rs 75,703 against last closing of Rs 75,574.

The price of silver depreciated by Rs 50 per tola and was traded at Rs 1020 against Rs 1070 and that of 10 gram silver shed Rs 42.85 and was traded at Rs 874.50 as compared to Rs 917.35 of last trading day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $ 04 and was traded at $ 1522 as compared to $1518 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

One Firefighter Killed in Factory Building Collaps ..

38 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) returns petition challenging am ..

40 seconds ago

Dr Faisal bids adieu to FO spokesmanship after eve ..

43 seconds ago

Central China province exports mushrooms to Russia ..

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of an accus ..

12 minutes ago

Local Bodies' deptt bans cadre change, personal up ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.