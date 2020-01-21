Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 89,950 per tola 21 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 89,950 as compared to Rs 89,800 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 128 and was traded at Rs 77,118 against last closing of Rs 76,990.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1030 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 883.

In international market, the price of per ounce decreased by $4 and was traded at $ 1556 against 1560, Karachi Sarafa association reported.