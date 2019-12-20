Gold price gains Rs 200, traded at Rs 85,650 per tola 20 Dec 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 200 on Friday and was traded at Rs 85,650, as compared to Rs 85,450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 73,431 against last closing of Rs 73,260.

The price of silver witnessed decrease of Rs 10 was traded at Rs 970 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 832.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 03 and was traded at $ 1477 as compared to last closing at $1474, Karachi Sarafa association reported.