Gold Price Gains Rs 200, Traded At Rs 89,400 Per Tola 15 Jan 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:18 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 89,400, as compared to Rs 89,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 89,400, as compared to Rs 89,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 76,646 against last closing of Rs 76,475.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 10 and was traded at $ 1553 as compared to $1543 on last trading day, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

