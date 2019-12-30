UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 250, Traded At Rs 87,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:36 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 250 on Monday and was traded at Rs 87,900, as compared to Rs 87,650 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 214 and was traded at Rs 75,360 against last closing of Rs 75,146.

The price of silver gained Rs 100 per tola and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola against Rs 970 of last trading day and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35 after increase of Rs 85.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold remained constant and was traded at $ 1511, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

