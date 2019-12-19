Gold price gains Rs 300, traded at Rs 85,450 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 85,450, as compared to Rs 85,150 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 85,450, as compared to Rs 85,150 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 258 and was traded at Rs 73,260 against last closing of Rs 73,002.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 980 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 840.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 06 and was traded at$ 1474 as compared to last closing at $1480, Karachi Sarafa association reported.