Gold Price Gains Rs 300, Traded At Rs 87,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:48 PM

Gold price gains Rs 300, traded at Rs 87,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 300 on Monday and was traded at Rs 87, 200 per tola compared to Rs Rs 86, 900 the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 300 on Monday and was traded at Rs 87, 200 per tola compared to Rs Rs 86, 900 the previous trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs 257 was traded at Rs 74,760 against the price of Rs 74, 503, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of silver remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $1 and was traded at $1492 against last closing of $1491.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, the 24 kerat gold was sold at Rs 86,300 per tola whereas 22 kerat at the rate of Rs86,100 per toal.

