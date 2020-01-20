Gold price gains Rs 300, traded at Rs 89,800 per tola 20 Jan 2020

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 300 on Monday and was traded at Rs 89,800 as compared to Rs 89,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 258 and was traded at Rs 76,990 against last closing of Rs 76,732.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1030 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 883.

In international market, the price of per ounce jumped by $3 and was traded at $ 1560 against $1557, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

