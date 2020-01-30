UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 300, Traded At Rs 91,500 Per Tola 30 Jan 2020

30th January 2020

Gold price gains Rs 300, traded at Rs 91,500 per tola 30 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 91,500 as compared to Rs 91,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 91,500 as compared to Rs 91,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 256 and was traded at Rs 78,446 against last closing of Rs 78,190.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $9 and was traded at $ 1580 against $1571, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

