Gold price gains Rs 350, traded at Rs 86,000 per tola 21 Dec 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold got increase by Rs 350 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 86,000, as compared to Rs 85,650 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 300 and was traded at Rs 73,731 against last closing of Rs 73,431.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 970 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 832.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increase by $ 01 and was traded at $ 1478 as compared to last closing at $1477, Karachi Sarafa association reported.