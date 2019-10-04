UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Gains Rs 350, Traded At Rs 87, 750 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Gold price gains Rs 350, traded at Rs 87, 750 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs 350 and was traded at Rs 87, 750 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,400 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs 350 and was traded at Rs 87, 750 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,400 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 300 and was traded at Rs 75,231 against Rs 74,931 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $4 and was traded at $ 1509 as compared to the last closing at $ 1505.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

KP govt extends contract employment of Munawar Sha ..

1 minute ago

Court seeks Adiala Jail's reply on Asifa's plea

1 minute ago

Under developed areas need attention: MPA Farrukh ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Education Department announces fresh schedul ..

10 minutes ago

Closing Rates of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ( ..

6 minutes ago

PM candidate quits parliament to run for London ma ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.