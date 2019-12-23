Gold price gains Rs 400, traded at Rs 86,400 per tola 23 Dec 2019

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 400 on Monday and was traded at Rs 86,400, as compared to Rs 86,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 400 on Monday and was traded at Rs 86,400, as compared to Rs 86,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 74,074 against last closing of Rs 73,731.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 970 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 832.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 06 and was traded at $ 1484 as compared to last closing at $1478, Karachi Sarafa association reported.