Gold price gains Rs 400, traded at Rs 89,000 per tola

Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 89,000 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs 88,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 89,000 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs 88,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 76,303 against Rs 75,960 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $ 05 and was traded at $ 1535 as compared with the last closing at $ 1530.

