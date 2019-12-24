UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 500, Traded At Rs 86,900 Per Tola 24 Dec 2019

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 86,900, as compared to Rs 86,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 86,900, as compared to Rs 86,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 74,503 against last closing of Rs 74,074.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 970 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 832.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 06 and was traded at $ 1490 as compared to last closing at $1484.

