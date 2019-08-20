Gold price gains Rs 500, traded at Rs 88,500 per tola 20 Aug 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 88,500 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 88,000 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 435 and was traded at Rs 75,874 against Rs 75,439 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1120 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 960.21.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $ 06 and was traded at $1504 as compared to the last closing at $1498.