Gold Price Gains Rs 650, Traded At Rs 94,300 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Gold price gains Rs 650, traded at Rs 94,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 650 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 94,300 as compared to Rs 93,650 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 557 and was traded at Rs 80,847against last closing of Rs 80,290.

The price of silver gained Rs 10 per tola and was traded at Rs 1060 against Rs1050 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 908.77 with the increase of Rs 8.57.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $9 and was traded at $ 1644 against $1635, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

