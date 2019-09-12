UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 800, Traded At Rs 88,200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs 800 and was traded at Rs 88,200 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs 800 and was traded at Rs 88,200 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 75,617 against Rs 74,931 of last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1090 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 934.50.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $ 21 and was traded at $ 1513 as compared to the last closing at $ 1492.

