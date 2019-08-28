UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 900, Traded At Rs 90,000 Per Tola 28 Aug 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:27 PM

Gold price gains Rs 900, traded at Rs 90,000 per tola 28 Aug 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs900 and was traded at Rs 90,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 89,100 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs770 and was traded at Rs77,160 against Rs76,390 of the previous day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1130 per tola whereas 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 968.80.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $15 was tradedat $ 1545 as compared to last closing at $ 1530.

