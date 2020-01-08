Gold price gains Rs 900, traded at Rs 93,000 per tola 08 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 900 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 93,000 as compared to Rs 92,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 900 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 93,000 as compared to Rs 92,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 770 and was traded at Rs 79,731 against last closing of Rs 78,961.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $ 13 and was traded at $ 1580 as compared to $1567 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.