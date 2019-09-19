Gold price gains Rs150, traded at Rs 87,250 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs150 and was traded at Rs87,250 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs150 and was traded at Rs87,250 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs129 and was traded at Rs 74,803 against Rs 74,674 of last day.

The price of silver remains stable and was traded at Rs1110 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs943 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $1 and was traded at $ 1503 as compared with the last closing at $1502.