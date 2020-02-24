UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs2,000, Traded At Rs96,300 Per Tola 24 Feb 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs2,000 on Monday and was traded at Rs 96,300 as compared to Rs94,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs1715 and was traded at Rs82,562 against last closing of Rs80,847.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1,060 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs908.77.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $40 and was traded at $1,644 against $1,684, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

