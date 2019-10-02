Gold price gains Rs500, traded at Rs 86,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs500 and was traded at Rs 86,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 85,900 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs500 and was traded at Rs 86,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 85,900 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs429 and was traded at Rs74074 against Rs 73,645 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $19 and was traded at $1487 as compared to the last closing at$1468.