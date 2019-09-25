UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs600, Traded At Rs88,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs600 and was traded at Rs 88,500 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87,900, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs514 and was traded at Rs75,874 against Rs75,360 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $8 and was traded at $1529 as compared to the last closing at $1521.

