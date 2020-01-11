Gold price gains Rs800, traded at Rs90, 300 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 90,300 as compared to Rs 89,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 90,300 as compared to Rs 89,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 77, 418 against last closing of Rs76,732.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $11 and was traded at $ 1556, Karachi Sarafa association reported.