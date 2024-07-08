Gold Price Goes Down By Rs1300 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:07 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association says the new price of gold per tola now stands at Rs 245,100 after the reduction.
KARACHI - The price of gold on Monday witnessed a significant decrease of Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan.
The association further reported that the price of 10 grams of gold has also seen a reduction of Rs.
1113, bringing the new rate to Rs210,134.
In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has declined by $12, now priced at $2376, as stated by the association.
