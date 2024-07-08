Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan  

, ,

KARACHI - The price of gold on Monday witnessed a significant decrease of Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association said that the new price of gold per tola now stands at Rs 245,100 after the reduction.

The association further reported that the price of 10 grams of gold has also seen a reduction of Rs.

1113, bringing the new rate to Rs210,134.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has declined by $12, now priced at $2376, as stated by the association.