Gold Price Goes Down By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:09 PM
The development brings the current price to Rs.213,800, marking a substantial adjustment in the precious valuation of the yellow metal.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) The price of gold per tola in the country has seen a notable decline, dropping by 1400 rupees.
The development brought the current price to 213,800 rupees, marking a substantial adjustment in the precious valuation of the yellow metal.
Furthermore, the local gold market witnessed a significant reduction in the price of 10 grams of gold, down by 1200 rupees.
This translates to a new price point of 183,300 rupees for this particular weight.
Meanwhile, on the global stage, the international gold market has experienced a dip in prices as well.
The value of gold has decreased by 12 dollars, now standing at 2015 Dollars per ounce.
Recent Stories
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood30 minutes ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA54 minutes ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March2 hours ago
-
Third party inclusion to boost CPEC benefits2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai shares finish with more gains3 hours ago
-
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago