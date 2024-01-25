Open Menu

Gold Price Goes Down By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:09 PM

The development brings the current price to Rs.213,800, marking a substantial adjustment in the precious valuation of the yellow metal.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) The price of gold per tola in the country has seen a notable decline, dropping by 1400 rupees.

The development brought the current price to 213,800 rupees, marking a substantial adjustment in the precious valuation of the yellow metal.

Furthermore, the local gold market witnessed a significant reduction in the price of 10 grams of gold, down by 1200 rupees.

This translates to a new price point of 183,300 rupees for this particular weight.

Meanwhile, on the global stage, the international gold market has experienced a dip in prices as well.

The value of gold has decreased by 12 dollars, now standing at 2015 Dollars per ounce.

