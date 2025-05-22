Open Menu

Gold Price Goes Down By Rs1,900 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan

New price of gold per tola settles at Rs347, 500 per tola after global trend

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) The gold price on Thursday went down by Rs1,900 per tola in local markets of Pakistan.

The new price of gold per tola settled at Rs347, 500 following the global trend.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs1,629, and reached Rs297,925.

The gold prices recorded a significant decline in both the international and domestic markets.

According to the report, the price of gold in the international bullion market dropped by $19 per ounce, bringing the rate down to $3,291 per ounce.

The drop in prices reflects ongoing fluctuations in the global gold market, influencing local rates accordingly.

