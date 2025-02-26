Open Menu

Gold Price Goes Down By Rs2400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM

Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan

New price of gold reaches Rs306,300 per tola in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) The gold price went down by Rs2400 and reached Rs306, 300 per tola in local market of Pakistan on Wednesday.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the development, saying that the price of gold per tola in Pakistan went down Rs2, 400.

They said that the per tola price of gold reached Rs306,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs2,058 and settled at Rs. 262,602.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold prices fell down by $24 and reached $2,916 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan

22 seconds ago
 DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

2 minutes ago
 ATC convicts man in hate material case

ATC convicts man in hate material case

1 minute ago
 Mega projects of Bahawalpur to complete under PMLN ..

Mega projects of Bahawalpur to complete under PMLN govt: CM Inspection chief

1 minute ago
 Khawaja Asif meets German, Kyrgyz ambassadors

Khawaja Asif meets German, Kyrgyz ambassadors

1 minute ago
 England must chase 326 runs against Afghanistan to ..

England must chase 326 runs against Afghanistan to stay in Champions Trophy

1 minute ago
Rescue 1122 holds sports gala

Rescue 1122 holds sports gala

1 minute ago
 Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pa ..

Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited ..

11 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (F ..

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in ele ..

11 minutes ago
 SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer

SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer

11 minutes ago
 CM Inspection chairman holds open court

CM Inspection chairman holds open court

11 minutes ago
 DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements f ..

DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business