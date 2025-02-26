Gold Price Goes Down By Rs2400 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM
New price of gold reaches Rs306,300 per tola in local markets of Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) The gold price went down by Rs2400 and reached Rs306, 300 per tola in local market of Pakistan on Wednesday.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the development, saying that the price of gold per tola in Pakistan went down Rs2, 400.
They said that the per tola price of gold reached Rs306,300.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs2,058 and settled at Rs. 262,602.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold prices fell down by $24 and reached $2,916 per ounce.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan
DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon
ATC convicts man in hate material case
Mega projects of Bahawalpur to complete under PMLN govt: CM Inspection chief
Khawaja Asif meets German, Kyrgyz ambassadors
England must chase 326 runs against Afghanistan to stay in Champions Trophy
Rescue 1122 holds sports gala
Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited ..
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in ele ..
SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer
CM Inspection chairman holds open court
DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan22 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in electricity tariff11 minutes ago
-
Rwanda offers promising investment opportunities: high commissioner52 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews Planning ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-2652 minutes ago
-
WCCIS gives shields to exhibitors52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan China Joint Chambers of ..38 minutes ago
-
LCCI calls for private sector inclusion in policy-making1 hour ago
-
Stock markets rally with tech in focus31 minutes ago
-
Industries minister assures Japanese automobile companies of smooth business operations2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar31 minutes ago
-
PBIT chief visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 665 points2 hours ago