Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan

New price of gold reaches Rs306,300 per tola in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) The gold price went down by Rs2400 and reached Rs306, 300 per tola in local market of Pakistan on Wednesday.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the development, saying that the price of gold per tola in Pakistan went down Rs2, 400.

They said that the per tola price of gold reached Rs306,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs2,058 and settled at Rs. 262,602.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold prices fell down by $24 and reached $2,916 per ounce.