Gold price goes down Rs 150, traded at Rs 91,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 150 on Monday and was traded at Rs 91,400 as compared to Rs 91,550 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 129 and was traded at Rs 78,361 against last closing of Rs 78,490.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $5 and was traded at $1578 against $1583, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.