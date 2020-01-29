UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Goes Down Rs 200, Traded At Rs 91,200 Per Tola

Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 91,200 as compared to Rs 91,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 78,190 against last closing of Rs 78,361.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 and that of 10 gram silver was traded atRs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $7 and was traded at $1571 against $1578, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

