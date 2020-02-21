UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Goes Record High, Touches Rs 93,650 Per Tola

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:51 PM

Gold price goes record high, touches Rs 93,650 per tola

The local markets witness sharp increase of Rs 1150 per tola, pushing the price high up to 93. 650.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Gold price has gone record high of Rs. 93, 650 with increase of Rs 1150 per tola, the reports say here on Friday evening.

According to the details, there is sharp increase in price of Gold as price of ten gram gold has increased Rs. 980. The gold price has gone record high in the local markets.

Gold Rate in Pakistan is never fixed as it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries, the Gold price depends on the current Dollar rate. It is categorized according to its grade and quality. In Pakistan 22K and 24K gold is sold, which is measured as per tola and 10 grams weight. Gold jewelry also has making cost which is calculated according to the design of the product

