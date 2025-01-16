Open Menu

Gold Price Goes Up By Rs1400 Per Tola In Local Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 09:14 PM

New price of per tola gold in Pakistan settles at Rs282,200 after latest increase

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) The price of gold went up by Rs1400 per tola in the local markets.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association confirmed that the price of gold per tola went up by Rs1400.

The new price of one tola gold in Pakistan settled at Rs282,200 after the recent increase.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs1,200 and settled at Rs241,941.

The gold prices went up by $13 and reached $2,703 per ounce in the international market.

