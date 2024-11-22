Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) The Gold prices in Pakistan have surged significantly, with the rate per tola increasing by Rs2,500, and reached Rs280,500, the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs2,143, bringing it to Rs240,483.

Meanwhile, the gold prices in the international market climbed by $25, now standing at $2,693 per ounce.