Gold Price Goes Up By Rs.400 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Gold price goes up by Rs.400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.400 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.155,100 against its sale at Rs.154,700 the previous day.The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.132,973 against Rs.

132,630 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.121,892 against its sale at Rs.121,578, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was sold at $1669 against its sale at $1662, the association reported.

