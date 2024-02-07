Gold Price Goes Up By Rs400 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:52 PM
All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association says after a rise of 400 rupees per tola, the price of gold per tola has reached Rs215,500.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) The price of gold on Wednesday increased by 400 rupees across the country.
All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association said that after a rise of 400 rupees per tola, the price of gold per tola has reached 215,500 rupees, while the price of 10 grams has increased from 184,413 rupees to 184,756 rupees.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased from 169,360 rupees to 169,736 rupees.
The price of silver per tola and ten grams remained stable at 2,600 rupees and 2,229.08 rupees, respectively. The association reported that the international market price of gold has increased from $2,048 to $2,053.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan interested in boosting business ties with Pakistan: Kyrgyz Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
China's vehicle sales, output soar in January2 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 344 more points2 hours ago
-
Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 20232 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan interested in boosting business ties with Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by 400 to Rs.215,500 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 58.77% to $135.925 mln in six months6 hours ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday7 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 7.89 % to $17.7bln in 7 months7 hours ago