Gold Price Goes Up By Rs400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:52 PM

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association says after a rise of 400 rupees per tola, the price of gold per tola has reached Rs215,500.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) The price of gold on Wednesday increased by 400 rupees across the country.

All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association said that after a rise of 400 rupees per tola, the price of gold per tola has reached 215,500 rupees, while the price of 10 grams has increased from 184,413 rupees to 184,756 rupees.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased from 169,360 rupees to 169,736 rupees.

The price of silver per tola and ten grams remained stable at 2,600 rupees and 2,229.08 rupees, respectively. The association reported that the international market price of gold has increased from $2,048 to $2,053.

