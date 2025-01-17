Open Menu

Gold Price Goes Up By Rs400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 05:27 PM

Price of 24-carat gold rises by Rs400 per tola, reaches Rs282,600 per tola while the price of 10 grams of gold goes up by Rs342 and settles at Rs242,283

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) The gold price went up by Rs400 per tola in the local market on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs400 per tola, reached Rs282,600 per tola while the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs342 and settled at Rs242,283.

The price of silver per tola in the country went up by Rs27 and reached Rs3,406.

The gold prices continued to rise for the third consecutive day in both international and local markets today.

The price of gold in the international bullion market went up by $2 per ounce, and reached a new level of $2,705 per ounce.

