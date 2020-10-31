UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Goes Up R500 To Rs112,100 Per Tola 31 Oct 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:59 PM

Gold price goes up R500 to Rs112,100 per tola 31 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Saturday and was trade at Rs112,100 against its sale at Rs111,600 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Saturday and was trade at Rs112,100 against its sale at Rs111,600 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs428 and was trade at Rs96,108 against Rs95,680, while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,099 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola Silver increased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1200 against its sale at Rs1170 against whereas prices of ten gram silver inclined by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1028.80 against its sale at Rs1003.08.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1879 against $1872, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Global Village breaks first of 25 Guinness World R ..

15 minutes ago

CDA chairman vows to renovate capital parks within ..

1 minute ago

Minor boy injured in Quetta road mishap

1 minute ago

BISE Hyderabad announces Inter result

1 minute ago

Chief Minister grieved at human losses in Turkish ..

1 minute ago

Security forces foil possible terrorist activity i ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.