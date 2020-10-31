Gold price goes up R500 to Rs112,100 per tola 31 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Saturday and was trade at Rs112,100 against its sale at Rs111,600 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Saturday and was trade at Rs112,100 against its sale at Rs111,600 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs428 and was trade at Rs96,108 against Rs95,680, while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,099 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola Silver increased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1200 against its sale at Rs1170 against whereas prices of ten gram silver inclined by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1028.80 against its sale at Rs1003.08.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1879 against $1872, the association reported.