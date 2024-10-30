Gold Price Hits New Record High
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The price of gold reached a new record high on Wednesday, with an ounce trading close to $2,790 amid uncertainties surrounding the upcoming US elections on Nov. 5.
On Tuesday, gold hit a previous record of $2,771.
73 per ounce, and it was trading around $2,785 as of 0725GMT Wednesday.
Starting the year at $2,065, gold has gained approx. 35% in value since January.
The precious metal’s strong performance is largely attributed to rising geopolitical tensions in the middle East and a gradual shift away from tight monetary policies.
