Gold price hits new record high

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The price of gold reached a new record high on Wednesday, with an ounce trading close to $2,790 amid uncertainties surrounding the upcoming US elections on Nov. 5.

On Tuesday, gold hit a previous record of $2,771.

73 per ounce, and it was trading around $2,785 as of 0725GMT Wednesday.

Starting the year at $2,065, gold has gained approx. 35% in value since January.

The precious metal’s strong performance is largely attributed to rising geopolitical tensions in the middle East and a gradual shift away from tight monetary policies.