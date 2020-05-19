Gold price hits record high of Rs 97,000 per tola in domestic markets

(@fidahassanain)

The dealers say the prices increased in the local markets after increase in the international markets.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) The price of per tola Gold hit record high by swelling to Rs. 97,000 in domestic markets of the country here on Tuesday.

The price of 10-gram gold was Rs. 83, 162 after increase in its price in the global market.

The latest reports that the prices increased from $ 43 per ounce to $1, 762 per ounce in the world gold price.

They said that the price of spot gold increased by 0.9 per cent at $1,756.79 per ounce while US gold futures gained 0.5pc to $1,765.70.

Gold dealers said that gold bars and people were selling gold to meet expenses of their routine life as the markets opened on May 11.

“The virus badly affected peoples’ lives as they are visiting shops to sell their ornaments,” said a dealer in Rang Mahal market.

“There are more sellers than buyers, because it is quite different for the people to meet expenses of daily life,” said Ahmad, a dealer in Sarafa market.

Gold sales, he said, would depend on resumption of marriage ceremonies after Eid-ul-Fitr.