Gold Price Increae Rs400 To Rs112,200 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gold price increae Rs400 to Rs112,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 on Friday and was traded at 112,200 against its sale at Rs111,800 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs96,193 against Rs95,850 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,177, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1200 against its sale at 1180 where as the prices of ten gram silver went up by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs1028.08 against its sale at Rs1011.66.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1878 against $$1872, the association reported

