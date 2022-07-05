Gold price increase by Rs 1500 to Rs 142,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1500 per tola and was sold at Rs 142,900 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 141,400 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs 1286 and was sold at Rs 122,514 against its sale at Rs 121,228 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs 112,304 against its sale at Rs 111,125, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs 1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1703 against its sale at $1807, the association reported.