UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increase By Rs 200 Per Tola 14 Dec 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:42 PM

Gold price increase by Rs 200 per tola 14 Dec 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 124,700 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs124,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 124,700 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs124,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 to Rs 106,910 from Rs 106,739 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs98,000 from Rs 97,844.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $2 and was traded at $1785 against its sale at $1787, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

33 seconds ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

43 seconds ago
 Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World ..

Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World Swimming Championships

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh ..

Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh Habib

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first ..

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first in the 2nd T20I

25 minutes ago
 National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE ..

National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE Presidential Guard delegation

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.