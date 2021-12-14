Gold price increase by Rs 200 per tola 14 Dec 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 124,700 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs124,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 124,700 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs124,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 to Rs 106,910 from Rs 106,739 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs98,000 from Rs 97,844.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $2 and was traded at $1785 against its sale at $1787, the Jewellers Group reported.