UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increase By Rs 250 Per Tola 11 Dec 2021

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Gold price increase by Rs 250 per tola 11 Dec 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 124,450 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 124,450 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs215 to Rs 106,696 from Rs 106,481 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs97,804 from Rs 97,608.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $13 and was traded at $1784 against its sale at $1771, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

43 seconds ago
 4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

44 seconds ago
 Leveling false blasphemy charge a serious crime: A ..

Leveling false blasphemy charge a serious crime: Ashrafi

47 seconds ago
 UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fis ..

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

49 seconds ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equi ..

Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Politician

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.