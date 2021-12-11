Gold price increase by Rs 250 per tola 11 Dec 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 124,450 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 124,450 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs215 to Rs 106,696 from Rs 106,481 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs97,804 from Rs 97,608.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $13 and was traded at $1784 against its sale at $1771, the Jewellers Group reported.