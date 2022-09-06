Gold price increase by Rs 3050 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 3050 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 151,150 against its sale at Rs 148,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.2615 and was sold at Rs129,587 against Rs.

126,972 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat was sold at Rs.116,391, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was sold at $1711 against its sale at $1714, the association reported.