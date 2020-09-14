Gold price increase by Rs 400 14 Sep 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 on Monday and was traded at Rs114,400 against its price at Rs Rs114,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs98,080 against its sale at Rs97,737, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $8 and was traded at $1948 against $1940, the association reported.