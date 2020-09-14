UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Increase By Rs 400 14 Sep 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:39 PM

Gold price increase by Rs 400 14 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 on Monday and was traded at Rs114,400 against its price at Rs Rs114,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 on Monday and was traded at Rs114,400 against its price at Rs Rs114,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs98,080 against its sale at Rs97,737, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $8 and was traded at $1948 against $1940, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

11 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

11 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council adopts public, pri ..

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,509 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

26 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson visits child protection instituti ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan government presses truce demand in Taliban ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.