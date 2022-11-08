Gold price increase by Rs 500 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 152, 300 against its sale at Rs151,800, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 428 and was sold at Rs 130,572 against Rs 130, 144; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 119,692 against its sale at Rs 119,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,610 and Rs 1,380.31 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $04 and was sold at $1,672 against its sale at $1,676, the association reported.