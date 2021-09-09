Gold price increase by Rs 500 to Rs112,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs500 and was trade at Rs112,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs111,500 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs96,022 against its sale at 95,593 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,020 from Rs 87,626.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1430 and Rs 1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 5 and was traded at US$1795 against its sale at US$1800.