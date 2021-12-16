Gold price increase by Rs 650 per tola 16 Dec 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 650 and was sold at Rs 125,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs124,450 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 650 and was sold at Rs 125,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs124,450 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs557 to Rs 107,253 from Rs 106,696 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs98,315 from Rs 97,804.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of YS $ 20 and was traded at US $ 1788 against its sale at US $ 1768, the Jewellers Group reported.